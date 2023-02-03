Jeane Sorensen, 94

PAGE — Jeane Sorensen, 94, of Page, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Page United Methodist Church in Page, with Pastor Janene Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in the Page Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service at Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill.

Memorials may be directed to the Page United Methodist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin's Mortuary of O'Neill.

N. Jeane Kennedy was born on Feb. 19, 1928, to James Marquette Kennedy and Catherine (Loy) Kennedy. Jeane grew up on the family farm outside of Page that was homesteaded by her grandfather, John Kennedy. She attended Page Public School until her senior year when the family moved to Ainsworth where she graduated from Ainsworth High School. She attended the University of Nebraska.

She married Bill Sorensen on Nov. 29, 1946 – a marriage that lasted 45 years. Jeane worked as a secretary for Page Public Schools and also at the JM Pharmacy in O'Neill for many years. Most of Jeane's years were spent living on the Kennedy homestead. Farm life was hard work but a challenge that she truly enjoyed. Some of Jeane's many talents and skills included gardening, cooking, sewing, ceramics, artwork, carpentry, computer skills, author, and researcher. She never shied away from learning something new on the computer, even in her 80's when she created a book of the family history. If we needed a certain birthday or anniversary date or someone's name, we knew that mom would know that information. In her later years, she lived in O'Neill and Page. Eventually, she moved to the Evergreen Assisted Living where she resided for 13 years.

Family was the most important thing in Jeane's life. She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She earned the title of grandma great (grape). She remembered birthdays and created personal cards for family members on their special day. She would jump at the chance to attend many of their activities.

Jeane was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Page School Board, PDC, and the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Page United Methodist Church for 84 years.

Jeane is survived by her children, Connie (Eric) Allen of Grand Island, James (Janet) Sorensen of Page, and Deb Mefferd of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren, Courtney, Mark, Kim, Aaron, Melissa, Jessica, and Ashley; 20 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Nina Sorensen of Page.

Jeane is preceded by her parents, J.M. and Catherine (Loy) Kennedy; her husband, William; two brothers; and one sister.