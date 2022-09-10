Jeanette Peterson, 77

PONCA CITY, Okla. — Jeanette E. Peterson of Ponca City, Okla., died at the age of 77 on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She had several kinds of cancer over the last 40 years.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul.

Jeanette was born Oct. 30, 1944, in St. Paul to Rolland and Bernice Wagner.

The family lived six miles east of Elba on the north side of the North Loup River. She attended Country School District 50 on the hill.

In 1953, the family moved to a farm south of Fullerton. In 1955, they moved south of St. Paul in the Bunker Hill area. Jeanette attended school there for 1 and 1 years, then the family moved to town where she graduated from St. Paul High School in 1963.

Jeanette was married to Stanley L. Peterson of St. Paul on June 30, 1963, at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. Their first home was in Schuyler.

Their daughter, Jenae Lynn, was born on June 13, 1970, in Lincoln. They lived in Lincoln about 12 years. Jeanette worked for Russell Stover's for many years while there. Her and Stanley had many friends and belonged to a square dance club in the area that they really enjoyed.

In 1977 they moved to Grand Island. Jeanette was the food service manager at Northwest High School for 10 years. She also taught food service classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a couple summers. Jeanette tended a beautiful large garden on their acreage while living in Grand Island. She always made sure everyone had some zucchini bread!

In 2006 Jeanette and Stanley moved to Ponca City, Okla., to be close to their daughter and grandkids.

Jeanette was a great cook, loved to sew and did a lot of hand work and knitting. When you went to her house, you never went home hungry!

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Stanley of Ponca City, Okla.; daughter, Jenae Stephens; grandson, Cody (Ali) Thiry; great-granddaughter, Loreli Thiry; granddaughters, Hannah (Randall) Golay and Ella Stephens; grandson, Nicholas Thiry.

Jeanette will be greatly missed by her family in Oklahoma and her sister, Linda Peterson of St. Paul; nieces, Kay (Mark) Rogers, Carmin (Troy) DeNoyer, Kristie Peterson (Shane Nowak); and numerous great- and great-great nieces and nephews in Grand Island and St. Paul.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Gary Peterson, and sister-in-law, LaVeda Peterson.

She was dearly loved by all her family!