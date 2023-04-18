Jeff Friedrichsen, 64

PALMER – Jeffrey D. “Jeff” Friedrichsen, 64, of Palmer, died Friday, April 14, 2023, surrounded by his family at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Gordon Paulsen will officiate. Burial will be in the German Methodist Cemetery south of Palmer. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Palmer Fire & Rescue.

Jeff was born on August 28, 1958, at St. Paul, the son of Dale L. and Bonnie J. (Kelley) Friedrichsen. He grew up on the family farm south of Palmer and attended Palmer Public Schools and graduated from Palmer High School in 1976. He then worked for Chief Industries building division.

He married Susan Harvey in 1977 and one son, Ben was born to this union. He later married Mary Budzinski on April 17, 1982, at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. A son, Bryan was born to this union. The couple first lived in Palmer until later moving to a farm south of Palmer, where he was a self-employed farmer the rest of his life, raising livestock and crops.

He was a member of the Palmer Fire Department for over 20 years until he retired due to health issues. He was also a member of the Palmer Poker Association. He had been honored for being the Number 1 fan of Palmer Wrestling, several years ago.

Needless to say, Jeff loved playing cards, farming, deer hunting, antiques and collectibles, going to auctions, participating in the Junk Jaunt, going to Nebraska Cornhusker football games with his friends and he loved dressing up for Halloween.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Palmer; sons and daughters-in-law, Ben and Kyla Friedrichsen and Bryan and Kailey Friedrichsen, all of Palmer; five grandchildren, Degun, Drew, Haven, Morgan and Mason; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Steve Heuertz of Hastings and Cheryl and Rod Kucera of Palmer; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Bonnie; infant brother, Dale Gene Friedrichsen; brother, Doug Friedrichsen; and grandparents, Loy and Lillian Kelley and Mildred Scarborough.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Jeff's family