Jeff Nelson

Jeff A. Nelson, 64, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate. Casual dress or Jeff's favorite, Key overalls, are requested by his family.

Jeff was born on June 4, 1958, in Honolulu, Hawaii, son of Delmar and Barbara (Hartsell) Nelson.

He lived with his family in Honolulu until almost 5 years old when he moved to Holdrege. Soon after graduating from Holdrege High School, Jeff was employed as the Maintenance Supervisor at the Methodist Homes Nursing Home.

On March 15, 1980, he married Tonda Knutson, this union was blessed with two daughters. The family made their home in Holdrege. In 1990, Jeff began employment at Cambridge Homes in Kearney until settling in Grand Island in 1996. Throughout his career, Jeff learned to fix anything that came his way. He was the first phone call when anything needed fixed. He enjoyed racing RC cars when younger. He loved being “Papa” and was a huge part of his grandchildren's activities.

Jeff was survived by his wife, Tonda Nelson of Grand Island; daughters, Jessica (Tyler McCarthy) and Tamara (Ronnie Wilkerson) Nelson both of Grand Island; grandchildren, Angelica, Sierra, Noah, Alex, Fernando, Isaiah, Abigail, and Hunter; two great-grandchildren; father, Delmar Nelson of Holdrege; and numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Nelson; and sister, Mary Stewart.

