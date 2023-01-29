Jeffrey Case, 53

JACKSON, Wis. — Jeffrey Lee Case, 53, of Jackson, Wis., passed away peacefully after a short stay in hospice on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at Still Waters Community Church, 3617 Scenic Road, Jackson, WI 53037 with Pastor Lori Lossie officiating.

A Celebration of Jeff's Life will also be held in Grand Island at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin (1700 W Fond du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53205). This was an organization Jeff supported and volunteered monthly at the mobile food pantry through Still Waters Community Church. This cause was near and dear to his heart. Jeff's faith was important to him as he got older. He was very committed to his church community and his faith.

Jeff was born in Grand Island on April 23, 1969, to parents, Jerry and Judy Case (nee Kenyon). He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1987, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1992, and Purdue University in 2012, receiving his Master of Business Administration.

Jeff was married to Reverend Bridget Case (nee Anderson) until his death. They have 2 children, Abigail, 24; and Andrew, 20. Abigail is currently employed at the Wisconsin State Law Library in Madison, Wis; and Andrew is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee studying business and finance.

Jeff is further survived by his father, Jerry Case of Grand Island; sister, Julie (Scott) Klein (nee Case) and nephew, Tanner Klein, all of Roca; aunts, Jan Brauer (nee Kenyon) of Kansas and Karen Kenyon of Nebraska; uncle, Jerry Kenyon of Nebraska; cousins, Jaci Dickson (nee Kenyon) of Nebraska, Jodi Kenyon-Smith of Nebraska, Jarod Kenyon of Maryland, and Jeni Kenyon of Colorado.

Jeff worked in the elevator trade for 29 years, starting in sales at Otis Elevator in Omaha, then moving into management. He and his family relocated to Ohio, Pennsylvania, and settled in Wisconsin for 17 years. During that time, Jeff worked for ThyssenKrupp in the Chicago area, then Schindler in the Milwaukee area, and moved out of management into consulting with Lerch Bates for the last three years of his working career.

Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Case; grandparents, Delbert and Wilma Kenyon (nee Beliel) and George and Vera Case; and his four dogs, Tito, Cha Cha, Boo Boo, and Butters.

Jeff will miss fishing with his good friend Paul. He loved refereeing so that he could be a part of the basketball world and remain active. Jeff was an avid fan of Nebraska collegiate sports, and supported them through their highs and lows.

Some of the things Jeff held near and dear to his heart; recycling and sorting trash, drinking tomato juice, fishing, hunting, watching Deadliest Catch and Gold Rush, supporting his kids in sports, making sure the house bird feeders were always full. He would scour the local papers for any mention of the neighborhood kid's names, cut the articles out, then hand deliver them, carrying this tradition on from his mother.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Aurora Medical Center Washington County and Aurora Hospice for their care and compassion.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jeff's arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.