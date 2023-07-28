Jeffrey D. Espinoza, 28

GRAND ISLAND — Jeffrey D. Espinoza, 28, of Grand Island, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Jeff was born on January 1, 1995, in Los Angeles, the son of Guillermo Espinoza and Norma Flores. He was the youngest of three siblings. His family moved to Grand Island, where Jeff graduated from Grand Island Senior High School with the class of 2013.

Jeff loved food, he loved to bake and share his creations with friends and family. He was a fan of Anime and was learning Japanese and planning his dream trip to Japan. Jeff also enjoyed collecting funko pops, and taking trips to Los Angeles with friends and family. His infectious smile, sense of humor, and never-ending love for friends and family will be cherished.

He is survived by his father, Guillermo of California; two sisters, Norma Miranda and Betsy Miranda of Grand Island; grandmother, Margarita Gutierrez; two nephews, Ayden Briseno and Gabriel Sohrweid; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Flores.