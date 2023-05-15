Jeffrey Hughes, 60

ST. PAUL — Jeffrey J. Hughes, 60, of St. Paul, died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Brush, Colorado.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Grandview Cemetery at Anselmo. The Rev. Vince Parsons will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Jeffrey John Hughes was born March 27, 1962, at Broken Bow, the son of H. Dean and Donna K. (Winchester) Hughes. He attended school in Clear Lake, South Dakota, before graduating from Elba High School.

After graduating, Jeff worked as an EMT in Grand Island for several years. He relocated to Clear Lake, South Dakota, to manage a family business and later moved to Jacksonville, Florida, and became licensed to drive over-the-road commercial semi-tractor trailers.

Following time in Ocala, Florida, and Lewiston, Pennsylvania, he moved to St. Paul, where he worked for multiple trucking companies in the commercial logistics industry on-and-off for the remainder of his life, while battling various medical conditions. He truly enjoyed driving big rigs, and was very good at the profession.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Hughes of St. Paul; a daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Lucas Lanning of Watertown, South Dakota; sons and daughters-in-law, Zachery and Shawna Hughes of Lewistown, Pennsylvania, and Joshua and Anna Hughes of Lexington, South Carolina; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brent and Joan Hughes of Plymouth, Minnesota, and Corbin and Joellen Hughes of Brock, Texas; four grandchildren; his aunts, Doris Wells, of Elba, Patty Winchester of Anselmo and Cecelia Winchester of Broken Bow; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jesse Hughes; his father, H. Dean Hughes; his wife, Gail Hughes; three uncles, Wendell Winchester, Clinton Wells and Gary Winchester; and cousins Danny Wells and Willie Wells.

