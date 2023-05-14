Jeffrey L. Case, 54

JACKSON, Wis. — Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Case, 54, of Jackson, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023, in Jackson, after a short stay in hospice.

His family will host a Celebration of Life to remember Jeff at noon Friday, May 19, at the Platt Duetsche, 1315 W. Anna, in Grand Island. Join us to celebrate Jeff with stories and memories. Lunch will be served after the celebration. Family requests you wear casual clothes.

Jeff was born April 23, 1969, in Grand Island, to Jerry and Judy Case. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1987, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1992, and Purdue University in 2012, receiving his Master of Business Administration degree.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 29 years, Bridget of Jackson, Wisconsin; a daughter Abigail 24, of Madison, Wisconsin; a son, Andrew, 20, of Jackson; his father, Jerry Case of Grand Island; a sister, Julie (Scott) Klein of Roca; and a nephew, Tanner Klein of Roca.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Case; his grandparents, Delbert and Wilma Kenyon, and George and Vera Case; and his four dogs, Tito, Cha Cha, Boo Boo and Butters.