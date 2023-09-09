Jennifer E. Osterman, 38

GRAND ISLAND — Jennifer E. Osterman, 38, of Grand Island, passed away on August 31, 2023. at her home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Jennifer was born on August 17, 1985, in Grand Island to Edward Vetick and Dee Dee Osterman. She was raised and received her education in the Grand Island area, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

In her spare time, Jennifer enjoyed anything to do with electronics, watching both Husker and Danger football games, or listening to Christian rock music. More than anything, Jennifer loved her little dog, Holly.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, DeeDee (Brian) Ellington, and Edward (Julie) Vetick; her siblings, Joshua Brockman, Chad Vetick, Jered Vetick, Josh Ren, and Chelsea Vetick; her grandmother, Vonzelle Osterman; a very good friend, Jess Henderson; and numerous extended family and friends.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her great-grandparents and grandparents.