Jennifer Sorensen

CAIRO — Jennifer Rose Sorensen of Cairo, died on Dec. 16 at her home.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at Sonlight Bible Fellowship in the Cairo Community Center. Pastor Darrell Holzinger will be officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Online condolences may be directed to http:/www.apfelfuneralhome.com.