Jennifer Sorensen

CARIO — Jennifer Rose Sorensen of Cairo, died on Dec. 16, 2022, at her home.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Sonlight Bible Fellowship in the Cairo Community Center. Pastor Darrell Holzinger will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Jennifer was born on Nov. 2, 1979, in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. to Robert and Brenda (Aufdenkamp) Sherwood. She grew up in Doniphan where she attended school and later attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk for a year. She was united in marriage to Wade Sorensen on May 28, 2002, after which the couple resided in Grand Island and later moved to Cairo.

Jennifer loved to draw as well as enjoyed listening to music and attending concerts. Her biggest loves were her two dogs, Maggie and Charlie.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Wade; parents, Bob and Brenda Sherwood; brother, Joshua Sherwood of Hastings; aunts: Donna (David) Fox of Nebraska and Linda DelReal of California; uncles, Jeffery Sherwood of Nebraska and Don and Patty Aufdenkamp of California; and her best friend, Vickie Jenkins of Grand Island.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Donald and Elvaree Sherwood, Maggie Aufdenkamp, and Don (Mary) Aufdenkamp.