 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Grand Island Independent is partnering with Tom Dinsdale Automotive who is sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Jennifer Sorensen

  • 0
Jennifer Sorensen

Jennifer Sorensen

CARIO — Jennifer Rose Sorensen of Cairo, died on Dec. 16, 2022, at her home.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Sonlight Bible Fellowship in the Cairo Community Center. Pastor Darrell Holzinger will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Jennifer was born on Nov. 2, 1979, in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. to Robert and Brenda (Aufdenkamp) Sherwood. She grew up in Doniphan where she attended school and later attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk for a year. She was united in marriage to Wade Sorensen on May 28, 2002, after which the couple resided in Grand Island and later moved to Cairo.

Jennifer loved to draw as well as enjoyed listening to music and attending concerts. Her biggest loves were her two dogs, Maggie and Charlie.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Wade; parents, Bob and Brenda Sherwood; brother, Joshua Sherwood of Hastings; aunts: Donna (David) Fox of Nebraska and Linda DelReal of California; uncles, Jeffery Sherwood of Nebraska and Don and Patty Aufdenkamp of California; and her best friend, Vickie Jenkins of Grand Island.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Donald and Elvaree Sherwood, Maggie Aufdenkamp, and Don (Mary) Aufdenkamp.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky returns from Washington, US annouces new $1.85 billion military aid package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts