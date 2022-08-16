Jeremy Caulkins, 40

Jeremy Ryan Caulkins, 40, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at his home.

Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Jeremy was born Oct. 1, 1981, in Grand Island. He attended school at Seward.

Jeremy's life wasn't easy and in spite of, and because of, many struggles throughout his life, Jeremy was dearly loved by his mother, Karen Marsh; sister, Meaghan Johnson; nieces, Terin, Kaitlen and Victoria; a grandniece on the way; and nephews, Aydin and Blaine.

He is also survived by uncles and aunts, Mike and Dawna Caulkins and Scott and Lynette Caulkins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sterling and Norma Caulkins.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.