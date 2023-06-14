Jerenne J. Garroutte, 88

GRAND ISLAND — Jerenne J. Garroutte, 88, of Grand Island, died peacefully with her family at her side at Westfield Quality Care of Aurora, on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Jerenne’s life will be celebrated from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Curran Funeral Chapel. Private family inurnment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cards of condolence may be directed to her son, Randy Garroutte, 4301 S. Pierce #5A, Littleton, CO 80123.

Jerenne was born October 26, 1934, in Wood River, the daughter of Raymond and Doris (Bly) Dubbs, with her sisters, Ramona and Cindy, and brother Max Dubbs. She grew up in Wood River and Amhurst graduating from Amhurst High School in 1952.

She married John L. Garroutte on May 27, 1957, in Grand Island,They lived in Grand Island, raising their children Randy, Stacy, and Jay. Jerenne began her career at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant as an Administrative Assistant and was later a secretary for the Nebraska Racing Commission and the Horseman’s Bookkeeper.

Jerenne then went on to spend 20-plus years working with the City of Grand Island on Community Development, playing an important role in fundraising for and advancing services for Grand Island residents. A client’s aid for nearly 20 years, she also was an advocate for Mid Nebraska Individual Services where she enjoyed chaperoning trips and caring for her clients.

She is survived by her son, Randy Garroutte of Littleton, Colorado, and her daughter, Stacy Garroutte of Grand Island. She will be missed by her granddaughters, Erica Garroutte and Hannah Hartman, and her great-granddaughter, Pearl Mae Hartman. She will also be missed by many close family members, friends, and the many clients who she cared for throughout her career.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Lee Garroutte, a son, Jay Garroutte; and siblings, Max, Ramona and Cindy.

Jerenne was an avid thoroughbred horse racing fan, enjoyed watching and betting on Nebraska Cornhuskers Football, and loved to find a good deal at garage sales on the weekends.

Jerenne cared for and was loved by many people, and she lived a very full life.