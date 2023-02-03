Jeri Goodman, 65

UNION — Jeri L. Goodman, 65, of Union, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023.

A celebration of Jeri's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 25 at her home.

Jeri was born March 23, 1957, in Dillon, Mont. to Janet Johnson. Jeri was adopted by Bill Callies after Jeri's mother Janet and Bill were married.

Jeri grew up in Dillon, Mont., Lincoln and Grand Island. Jeri graduated from Grand Island Senior High School with the class of 1975.

Jeri received a BS in Psychology from Kearney State College in 1985 and a Master of Science from the University of Nebraska Omaha in 1989. Jeri was a psychotherapist and practiced in Omaha, Nebraska City, and surrounding areas for many years.

On August 6, 1983, Jeri was married to Terry M Goodman in Grand Island.

After graduation from Kearney State College, Jeri and Terry lived in Waxahachie Texas, Omaha and Union.

Jeri and Terry enjoyed spending time together with her horses.

Survivors include her husband, Terry; sister, Christi Callies Lawver and special friend Ron Aguilar of Grand Island; nieces, Miah Lawver and special friend Codey Harris of Norfolk, Alicia (Larry) Marco of Beatrice, Jocelyn (Jordan) Glenn of Shelton, and Kelsey Brown of Omaha; nephews, Logan (Kenzie) Brown of Cairo, Jim (Tracy) Goodman of Grand Island, Michael Goodman and special friend Jenny Martinez of Grand Island, and Steven (Crystal) Goodman of Lincoln.

Jeri was proceeded in death by her mother, Janet Callies; father, Bill Callies; sister, Corbi Hongsermeier; grandmother, Lola Johnson; and mother-in-law, Mary Goodman.

Memorials may be designated to the family to be given to Rainbow Meadows Equine Rescue.