Jerome ‘Jay’ Determan, 87

Jerome “Jay” Determan, 87, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Mass of Christian burial and celebration of Jay’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Resurrection Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Jay was born May 8, 1936, in Madison, South Dakota, the son of Ernest and Irene (Quinn) Determan. He grew up on a farm near Junius, S.D., graduating from Beadle High School in Madison, class of 1954. Jay attended General Beadle College, which is now Dakota State College, and worked at Sid’s Maytag Appliance.

On July 7, 1956, Jay married Kaye Olson at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Madison. He began working for Northwestern Public Service in 1956 when natural gas came to Madison. In 1968, he was transferred to Redfield, S.D., as Gas Superintendent and in 1972, was transferred to Grand Island. He retired as Nebraska Operations Manager in 1998.

Jay served on the volunteer fire departments in Madison, Redfield and the Grand Island Rural for a total of 35 years. He was an Honorary member of the Grand Island Rural Fire Department.

He was a charter member of Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island. A “Jack of All Trades” and “Master of Most,” Jay was a very creative man.

Those who cherish his memory include his four daughters, Diann Manning of Kansas City, Kansas, and Nancy Tjaden-Nolan (Gary Nolan), Karen (Larry) Terry and Lisa (Doug) Sanders, all of Grand Island; 10 grandchildren, Jason Larsen, Chris (Sibyl) Larsen, Josh Manning (Janessa Lane), Brandon (Alex) Tjaden, Terri (Luke) Merten, Kasie (Ryan) Church, Toni Kehm, Sarah Kehm, Jake (Krissa) Sanders and Eric Sanders; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by sisters, Dorothy Simpson of Madison, S.D., and Donna Sommars of Mitchell, S.D,; a brother, Joe (Wendy) Determan of Mead, Neb.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Jay was preceded in death by his wife, Kaye, in 2013 and his parents.

Jay’s family would like to extended heartfelt thanks to the staff at Primrose Retirement Community and to AseraCare Hospice.

Memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.