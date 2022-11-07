Jerome 'Jerry' Brand

Jerome “Jerry” Henry Brand, 83, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Service and celebration of Jerome's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at First Faith United Methodist Church. Reverend Ray Stone is the officiant. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the United Veterans Honor Guard.

There is a visitation from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Jerry was born April 8, 1939, in a farm home near Silver Creek, NE, the son of Charles and Mae (Carman) Brand. He grew up in the Silver Creek area and graduated from Silver Creek High School, class of 1956.

On May 28, 1956 he entered the United States Air Force, serving in Germany with the 701st Missile Wing. He was honorably discharged April 1, 1960. Following his discharge, he went on to receive his BS at the University of Nebraska Kearney.

On September 3, 1961 he married DeEtte Smith. There were three sons born to this marriage. During this time, Jerry taught and attended graduate school, receiving an MA of Mathematics from the University of Arkansas. Jerry was employed by Grand Island Public Schools. He retired from teaching in May of 1994 with 30 years in the classroom. He then joined DeEtte in her specialty advertising business as an engraver. Following DeEtte's passing in 2005, he sold the business to his son and fully retired.

On November 26, 2005, he was united in marriage to Barbara Baxter Sheffield.

Over the years he had enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, jogging and walking, but especially watching his grandchildren in their sports.

He was a member of First Faith United Methodist Church of Grand Island, NSEA, NEA and NRA.

Those who cherish his memory include his wife, Barbara; sons, Steve (Tina) Brand of St. Joseph, MO, Ken (Mary) Brand of Grand Island and Jeff (Mollie) Brand of Lucas, TX; step-children, Brandie (Doug) Giffin of Omaha, Bret (Nicole ) Sheffield of Olathe, KS and Bart (Heidi) Sheffield of Prior Lake, MN; grandchildren, Nick, Tony, AJ, Jess, Steph, Katie, Sydney, McKenna, Nate, Abbie, Maddie, Zack, Taylor, Rylie, Jayden, Macy and CJ; and great-grandchildren, Brody, Hallie, Leo, Luella, Brooks, Graham, Collins, Wade, Corbin and Diana.

Other survivors include his siblings, Francis (Darrell) Gray and Rosie (Joe) Beck; sisters-in-law, Ellen Brand, Nickie Brand and Lydia Brand; brothers-in-law, Dick (Linda) Falldorf and Bill (Cathy) Bigley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Vera Brand; and brothers, Jack Brand, Jim Brand and Charles Brand.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Faith United Methodist Church. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.