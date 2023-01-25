Jerome ‘Jerry' Warneke, 79

Jerome “Jerry” C. Warneke, 79, of Grand Island, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023, at CHI- Health Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at Grace Lutheran Church. Pastor Dan Bremer will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Jerry was born on Oct. 5, 1943, in Omaha to Carl and Cecelia (Frauen) Warneke. He was raised in the Chapman, Omaha, and Ralston areas, graduating from Ralston High School in 1962. He then went on to attend Iowa Western Community College before entering into the United States Army in 1965.

On July 28, 1979, Jerry was united in marriage to Janet Thurber. Jerry spent many years working with his father at Warneke Plumbing and Electric. He later went to work for the Veteran's Home in the Maintenance Department until his retirement in 1995.

Jerry was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the VFW, and the Eagles, and the American Legion. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed golfing, bowling, and “tinkering” with different things. He always had a project.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Janet; brother, Lon (Kathie) Warneke of Granger, Ind; sister, Carla Warneke of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Larry) Feala of North Bend; brother-in-law, Marvin (Linda) Thurber of Jackson, Wyo; nieces and nephews, Paul Warneke, Megan Warneke, Kenna Feala, Michaela (Mark) Buckner, Jason (Leigh) Feala, Seth Feala, and their families; and many cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; grandparents; and sisters-in-law, Georgia Kempkes and Frances Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.