Jerre L. Mallory, 92
GRAND ISLAND — Jerre L. Mallory, 92, of Grand Island, died August 12, 2023, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details to follow.
