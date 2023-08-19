Jerre Mallory, 92

GRAND ISLAND — Jerre Mallory, 92, of Grand Island, died on August 12, 2023.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 422 W. Second St., in Grand Island; a reception will follow. The Revs. Tim Anderson, Chuck Peek, and Susanna DesMarais will officiate the service.

Condolences and memorials (for future designation by the family) can be sent to Apfel Funeral Home, 1023 W. Second St., Grand Island, NE 68801.

Jerre Mallory was born in Mitchell, Nebraska, on February 13, 1931, to Arthur Jay and Esther Bailey. She graduated from Mitchell High School with honors and was awarded a scholarship to Kearney State College where she met her future husband, Stan Mallory.

Jerre and Stan were married on February 3, 1951, and they were married for 72 years. They had three children together: Kim, Cheryl and Steve. Jerre went to work for Fonner Park in 1971 and worked there as an administrative assistant for 25 years. Ak-Sar-Ben and the Nebraska Racing Commission recognized her with an honorary award for her work with Fonner Park.

Jerre loved golf and in her prime you could often find her on a local course most days of the week. She also loved bridge which she played to the age of 90. She was involved in Bible studies at her church as well as other ladies groups and clubs. She was a dedicated member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for 60 years where she served in the choir, as a vestry member, as Senior Warden, as Chairman of the Episcopal Church Women of St. Stephen’s, and as treasurer and bookkeeper for many years.

And of course she loved Husker football! She was there for Alex Henery’s game-winning 57 yarder through the north uprights against Colorado in 2010. She loved her Husker season tickets and graciously shared them with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Stan Mallory; a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Chip Carmichael; a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Lori Mallory; 13 grand children and 18 great-grandchildren; and her sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Bill Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kim Mallory; and a brother, Jay Bailey Jr.

Jerre’s favorite place to visit and play golf was Palm Springs and the most influential person in her life was Father Tim Anderson. Jerre had an infectious laugh that could fill the room. She will be greatly missed! To God be the glory!