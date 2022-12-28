Jerry Casson

‘Jer Bear' Casson, 80

ST. LIBORY – Jerry G. “Jer Bear” Casson, 80, of St. Libory, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Libory Fire Hall on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

He was born on Dec. 18, 1942, in Denver, Colo., the son of William M. and Hope L. (Snyder) Casson. He grew up and received his education in Denver and then served in the United States Navy.

Jerry worked as a truck driver for many years. A large number of those years he trucked for Monfort's out of Colorado.

He was married several times and in 1981 moved to St. Libory to continue life with his childhood sweetheart, Bobbi Christensen.

Jer Bear played on several bowling leagues in Grand Island and golfed on men's league at the St. Paul County Club for many years.

He was a very handy man that could fix anything. He was also a selfless man and was always so grateful for every little thing.

He is survived by the love of his life, Barbara “Bobbi” Christensen of St. Libory; children and spouses, Lora and Steve Buhrman of St. Libory, Gary and Pam Christensen of Grand Island, Sherry and John Rock of St. Libory, Jack and Tracy Walker of Arvada, Colo., Josh and Karen Casson of Beckley, W.V., Terrie Casson-Thul and Jen Thul of Woodstock, Ill., Gary and Natalie Casson of Woodstock, Ill., and Colleen and J.D. Holland of Pocatello, Idaho; grandchildren, Cody Bodean Buhrman of Phillips, Logan Buhrman of Grand Island, Cole Christensen and Kaitlynn Beck of Grand Island, Chase Christensen and Rachel Prowett of St. Paul, Patrick and Kayleen Rock of Omaha, Austin and Sammie Rock of Alda, Eric Walker and Chad Walker, both of Arvada, Colo., Vanessa Casson of Grand Island, Caleb Casson and Shawn Casson, both of Tampa, Fla., Christopher Casson and Alecia Casson, both of Beckley, W.V,, Monica, Christiana, Lewis, A.J., Isabella, Garrett, Ryan, Kyle and Calub, and numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Darlene and Ron Kimberlin of Denver, Colo., Ross and Milissa Kuhnle of Colorado Springs, Colo., and DiAnne Bennett of Arvada, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bob “Bommer” Christensen; brother, J.D. Fitch; and brother-in-law, Virgil Bennett.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Jerry's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.