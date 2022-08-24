Jerry Rock

Jerry graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in Grand Island and promptly joined the Air Force, serving 4 years during the Korean War and at beginning of Vietnam receiving a Good Conduct, Korean Service, and National Defense Medal. He was stationed in Japan for 2 1/2 years. On return to stateside duty, he met and married Sandra Clary at Ardmore A.F.B. Chapel in Ardmore, Okla. He worked on his father's feed yard and other endeavors until he started his own company. He and Sandy, with family, operated Roche Inc. Copy Centers until 1994 when it was sold. They were members of St Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion. He was a member of the American Legion in Papillion and VFW in Millard. He enjoyed time with family most, working on his garden and pond, and all the travels earned while in business.