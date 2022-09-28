Jessie ‘Jo' Saner, 87

ALDA — Jessie J. Saner “Jo”, 87, of Alda, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Jessie's wishes were to be cremated. Services will be at a later date.

She was born April 7, 1935, in Elsmere, to Alvin and Florence Standlea. In 1936, the family moved to Halsey where she worked for Jacko Family at just 10 years old. She worked at Hebb Café in Halsey before high school and after school so she could buy medicine for her parents. She also worked for Halsey Reserve. After high school she attended the University of Nebraska Kearney to get her teaching degree. After college she taught Elsmere grade school 1st – 8th grade.

In 1954, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Saner. She worked for Ken's uncle on the ranch for 4 years. The couple moved to Greeley, Colo., where she worked at a café for 2 years. They eventually moved back to Nebraska. Ken worked for a construction company and Jo sold Rex Air Vacuum Cleaners. The couple met a lot of people. Jo worked for herself doing income taxes from 1971 until 2019 when she retired.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ken; two sons, Terry and Ron Saner; two grandchildren, Bryan and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Alaina, Inara and Fenrir.

Memorials are suggested to the Family to be designated at a later date.