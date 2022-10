Jessie ‘Jo' Saner, 87

ALDA — Jessie “Jo” J. Saner, 87, of Alda, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Jessie's wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

