Jesus Rivera Perez, 58

Jesus Rivera Perez, 58, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at CHI Health Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Father Joseph Broudou will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 7.

Jesus was born on June 27, 1964, in Jalisco, Mexico, to Jesus Rivera and Guadalupe Perez. He was raised and received his education in Mexico. At the age of 17, Jesus moved to the U.S. and worked as a chef in a restaurant in Los Angeles for 20 years.

On February 5, 1986, Jesus was united in marriage to Elisa Dela Torre De Orozco. Four children were blessed into this union. In 2005, the family moved to Grand Island, where Jesus started working for JBS, where he remained until last year.

Jesus was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching soccer, listening to music, and spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Elisa; children, Marisela (Nelson) Hernandez, Liobardo (Chantae) Rivera, Erika (Alfredo Jr.) Ramirez, and Jesus Rivera; seven grandchildren plus one on the way; his mother; three brothers and five sisters; and numerous extended family.

Jesus was preceded in death by his father.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

