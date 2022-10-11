Jewel Kleeb

Jewel was first united in marriage to Walter Buller, and together they had three children, Crystal, now of Tucson, Ariz., Joel, of Geneva, and Ruby, previously deceased. Jewel next married William (Jeff) Heavilin, and together they added James (JJ), of Vista, Calif, and Celeste, of Wood River. Later Jewel married Edward (Eddie) Kleeb, and together they lived on the Hofrichter farmstead until Eddie's passing. Jewel was a career civil-servant, retiring from the Bureau of Reclamation office in Grand Island. Jewel loved her extended family; loved music, playing several instruments and singing; and enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables. After a stroke, Jewel lived her last years getting wonderful care at Legacy in Lincoln, and passed away in hospice at Tabitha's Journey House, also in Lincoln. Her family is grateful for the excellent care she received while there. Following cremation, Jewel will be interred in a private ceremony at the Wood River Cemetery, next to her parents.