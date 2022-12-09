Jim Findley

Jim Lee Findley of Carson Iowa, passed on November 26, 2022 at the age of 61. Jim peacefully passed from a long battle with cancer.

Jim was born on June 6, 1961, in San Diego, Calif. to Jim and Cora Lee (Neely) Findley.

After attending school at Grand Island Senior High, he entered the US Air Force in 1980. Jim married Carol Riesland in 1985 and had a daughter, Felica; and two stepdaughters, Christy and Carrie Riesland.

In his spare time his enjoyment came from country dancing, fishing. He was also very passionate about his cooking and gardening.

Survivors include, Max, his therapy dog; Father, Jim (Sharon) Findley; Mother, Cora (Ken) Lee Scott; Sisters, Sherry Briskey (Tim), Georgia, Innes (Tim) and Tricia Findley (Penny); second marriage of his Father, Jim to Betty Bryant (Davis) gave Jim three additional sisters, Stephanie, Pitstick (Joshua), Sara Blair (Jeremiah) and Megan Gray (Adam); Daughter, Felica (Tim) Brown; Carol Riesland, step-daughters, Christy and Carrie Riesland; many grandchildren; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jim Lee Findley was preceded in death by Dale Findley, Lora Findley, Ron Ochsner, Jean Ochsner, and Cora Jonas, Lee Neeley.