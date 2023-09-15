Jim Lee Buck, 78

GRAND ISLAND — Jim Lee Buck, 78, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, surrounded by his family.

A private family burial will take place at the Grand Island City Cemetery.

A private family burial will take place at the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Humane Society.

Jim was born on July 31, 1945, to Clarence and Helen Buck in Marfa, Texas. His family later moved to Grand Island where he attended Grand Island Senior High School, graduating in 1963. Jim graduated from Kearney State College with his Master’s Degree in Industrial Arts.

Jim began his teaching career at Northwest High School in Grand Island. He taught shop for 13 years and developed a class for his students which would allow them to build a house every year.

In 1966 he married Linda Ring of Grand Island. To this union three sons were born, Jeffery, Jody and Jason, who all preceded him in death.

Jim started a concrete business in 1972, specializing in agricultural structures, such as feed bunks and bunker silos.

He loved to watch football as he played football at G.I. Senior High and at Kearney State College. Jim had a kind and gentle spirit and had a lot of love for his many dogs. At the time of his death, he loved to play ball with his beautiful golden retriever, Mandy Sue.

Jim is survived by Linda Buck of Grand Island, Steve and Cindy Paustian of St. Paul, Jim and Rusty (Goins) Barth of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Pat Miller of Grand Island, and Marilyn Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona.