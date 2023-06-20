Jimmie Dean Laycock, 81

OSCEOLA — Jimmie Dean Laycock, 81, of Osceola, Nebraska, passed away June 16, 2023, at his home in Osceola.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Osceola with Pastor Raleigh White officiating. Military Rites by Osceola Legion Post following the service at the church. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Dubas Funeral Home in Osceola.

Survivors include his wife Pearl of Osceola.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements; Dubasfuneralhome.com