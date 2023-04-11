Joan Gowen, 89

AURORA - Joan Gowen, 89, of Aurora, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Westfield Quality Care.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, April 14, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora. Rev. Mark Seiker will officiate. Interment will be at the Aurora Catholic Cemetery. Visitation hours will be from 5 - 7 P.M. Thursday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1420 9th Street, Aurora. The Rosary will follow at 7:00 P.M. at the church. The funeral service will be livestreamed through Zoom Meeting ID 6297345912, Passcode Gowe2023. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be determined at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Joan Kathryn Gowen was born in Grand Island, NE, on August 30, 1933, to George and Kathryn (Wells) Couch and passed away in Aurora, Nebraska on April 8, 2023, at the age of 89. She had one brother, George (Bus), who was 17 years older. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School from K-12 and graduated in 1951. While in high school, she worked at Dunn Pharmacy as a clerk and at the soda fountain. After high school, she worked full time for Ted Sundermeier Accounting. In 1955, she met Richard George Gowen (Dick) at a dance at the Glovera Ball Room in Grand Island. They were united in marriage on June 9, 1956, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island.

They made their home on a farm near Stockham then moved to Aurora in 1965. Joan worked at Whitney, Newman, Mersch and Otto law office for 40 years. She began as part-time help during tax season then eventually became full time.

In her younger years, Joan enjoyed bowling and being a member of a County Extension Club. She and Dick enjoyed dancing, playing in card clubs and attending their children's activities. Joan has been a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora since 1956 and was involved with the church Altar Society in many capacities. Dick passed away on July 18, 2003. She retired after his death and spent much of her time attending the activities of her 11 grandchildren, playing in several card clubs, going to the Senior Center and attending concerts and short trips with the York Fun Club along with her friend and long-time co-worker, Vanua Fort.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Bus, husband Dick and son-in-law, Rod Beins.

Those left to cherish her memory are four children Bev (Todd) Olsen of Aurora, Bill (Diane) Gowen of Aurora, Carol (Kurt) Glinn of Aurora and Amy (Leroy) Jones of Kearney; 11 grandchildren, Will (Kylee) Beins, Chris (Paige) Beins, Stefanie (Brandon) Kologinczak, Stacie Delezene, Samantha (Lance) Thorell, Shelby Gowen, Jared (Paige) Glinn, Kathryn Glinn, Michaela Winchell (Jessie Wittfoth), Madeline Winchell and Mariah Winchell; 15 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.