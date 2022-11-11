Joan Kirkpatrick, 88

Joan Louise Kirkpatrick, 88, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at home with her loved ones around her.

Graveside services will be Monday, at 11 a.m. in the Phillips Cemetery, Phillips with the Rev. Bev Hieb officiating.

There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Kirkpatrick / Joan (Roggy) Kirkpatrick was born on Jan. 17, 1934, at Grand Island, the daughter of Bernard Royal and LaVern A. (Mapes) Roggy. She grew up in Grand Island, receiving her education in the Grand Island Public Schools.

She was united in marriage to Eugene E. (Gene) Kirkpatrick on July 15, 1950, at Grand Island. After which the couple lived in Grand Island. She had been employed at Bost Drug Store and Wables Liquor Store (Swi's Liquor) for many years. Joan and her husband operated a mink and fox ranch for 36 years.

She enjoyed vacationing and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and recently her great-great-grandchildren. She especially wants to thank her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for all their help in these last few years of her life.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Robert Herman of Cairo; two daughters-in-law, Karen (Michael) Kirkpatrick and Dayna (Stephen) Kirkpatrick both of Grand Island; one brother, Ronald (Jodi) Roggy of Greeley, Colo; six grandchildren, Erin (Roger) Harston-Goettsche, Robert (Angie) Herman Jr. of Omaha, Jonna (Andrew) Mangeot of Grand Island, Kerrie (Kirkpatrick) Riskowski and Valerie Kirkpatrick both of Grand Island, Spencer Kirkpatrick of Scottsdale, Ariz; nine great-grandchildren, Zach (Brookely) Harston of Boelus, Madison Harston of Peru, Alex, Austin, Aidan and Raya Herman of Omaha, Jorja Mangeot of Grand Island, Abalena and Aspen Riskowski of Grand Island; and three great-great-grandchildren, Jarrett and Emery Harston of Boelus and Adalyne Harston-Bentley of Peru; her faithful companion Harri; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene; her two sons, Michael and Stephen; her brother, Bob; sisters, Linda (Tom) Fisher of Grand Island, and Sharon (Gene) Kiolbasa of Iowa City, Iowa., and one infant grandson, Michael Eugene Kirkpatrick.

