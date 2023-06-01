Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Joan Mae Stamer, 90

GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island resident at Primrose, Joan Mae Stamer, 90, a devoted Christian, loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Her unwavering faith, compassionate heart, and dedication to her family and community touched the lives of many. Joan’s legacy of love and her commitment to Christ will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Spirit of Life Church in Grand Island with Pastor Tim Kilstrom officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation, with family present, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Livingston Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials may be given to Spirit of Life Church.

The service will be livestreamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Joan’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Joan was born March 11, 1933, in Hastings, to Don and Laura (Land) Karr. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1951. Joan married Leo C. Stamer on November 1, 1952; he preceded her in death on February 7, 2014. Joan was a homemaker, waitress at Driesbach’s and Blue Moon, and served lunch for Grand Island Public Schools at Stolley Park School.

Joan’s love for God and her desire to follow in the footsteps of Christ guided her throughout her life. Joan was a shining example of a faithful servant. She was a devoted member of Spirit of Life Church in Grand Island and loved sharing the message of Jesus to everyone she encountered.

Family was at the center of Joan’s life. She married the love of her life, Leo C. Stamer, on November 1, 1952 in Hastings. Together, they built a loving marriage and were blessed with four children: Cindy (Randy) Evans, Leo (Jody) Stamer, Steve Stamer and Brian Stamer. As a grandma, Joan loved her grandchildren; she also loved her great-grandchildren dearly.

Joan’s legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched. She was a beacon of light, sharing the love of Christ with everyone she encountered. Her unwavering faith and steadfast commitment to God’s teachings were an inspiration to all who witnessed her devotion.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo C. Stamer; a son, Steve Stamer; and two brothers, Jim Karr and Dale Karr.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Randy Evans of Grand Island; two sons and a daughter-in law, Leo D. and Jody Stamer of Grand Island, and Brian Jon Stamer of Des Moines, Iowa; her grandchildren and their spouses, Keely and Tim Frame of Gretna, Dr. Cody and Katie Evans of Grand Island, Dusty and Tasha Stamer of Gretna, Levi and Brittany Stamer of Grand Island, and Lily Stamer and Zev Stamer, both of Des Moines, Iowa; her great-grandchildren, Cole Evans, Addie Evans, Cohen Evans, Finley Evans, Blythe Evans and Sloane Evans, all of Grand Island, Ensley Frame and Faith Frame of Gretna, Natalie Stamer and Everly Stamer of Gretna, and Sam Stamer and Leo Stamer of Grand Island; her twin sister, Diane (Karr) Webb of Grand Island; a sister and brother-in-law, Judy (Karr) and John Rairigh of Enterprise, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.