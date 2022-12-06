Joan Teel, 85

LEXINGTON — Joan K. Teel, 85, passed away Dec. 2, 2022, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad.

Joan was born in Lexington on Nov. 7, 1937, to Vernon and Irene (Wilson) French. She graduated from Lexington High school with the class of 1956.

Joan married Marlyn Teel on Aug. 18, 1956, in Lexington, where they made their home. She worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service for over 20 years. Joan was a member of the Lexington Women's Bowling Association for 50 years, a member of the Lexington Community Foundation, and was part of the Ladies Auxillary VFW Post 111.

Joan loved bowling, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, crafting, playing board games, crossword puzzles, watching Husker games, and traveling.

Joan is survived by her husband, Marlyn Teel of Lexington; sons, Mike Teel of Denver, Colo., and Mark Teel of Lincoln; daughters, Diana (Leonard) Rainforth of Doniphan, Rhonda (J.L.) Spray of Lincoln; sisters, Judy (Harry T.) Danner of Plattsmouth, and Jean (George) Holbrook of Lexington; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Janet Trupp; and a brother, Larry French.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Reynolds- Love Funeral Home. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 with the family to greet friends at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home.

Memorials are kindly suggested to Lexington Community Foundation in Joan's honor.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences the family by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com