JoAnn Switzer-Jons, 90

ST. PAUL — JoAnn E. Switzer-Jons, 90, of St. Paul, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Pastor John Dolittle will be officiating.

A private family burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

JoAnn was born on October 4, 1932, in Howard County, Nebraska, to Julius and Wilma (Trautman) Wagner. She grew up in Howard County and attended school in Cushing, Nebraska.

She was united in marriage to Ken Jons on February 3, 2003. The couple enjoyed going to dances and playing cards with friends. JoAnn started and operated the Hobby House in St. Paul for several years where she made various crafts and floral arrangements for weddings and other special events.

JoAnn was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul. Her hobbies included crocheting, sewing, embroidery, and quilting. She especially enjoyed making quilts for the Orphan Grain Train. She had a knack for canning and cooking, and always looked forward to entertaining relatives or friends from church. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her grandkids and having family dinners. She was known for her homemade “hotdog beanie weenies.”

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Ken Jons of St. Paul; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Stanley Johnson of Grand Island; a son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Pamilia Switzer of St. Paul; four grandkids and six great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a twin brother, John Wagner. Her first husband, Billie, also preceded her in death on July 30, 2000.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com