Joann Houser, 94
Joann Houser, 94, of Grand Island, passed away March 7, 2023, at St. Francis Medical Center.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Resurrection Catholic Church with the Revs. Vijumon Chooracka and Don Buhrman officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Interment will be held in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Joann was born on Dec. 27, 1928, in Anamosa, Iowa to William J. and Lucille M. (Grimm) Cartano.