JoAnne M. Lewis, 86

JoAnne M. Lewis, 86, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Bryan Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday May 22, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Beverly Hieb will officiate. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island.

Survivors include her husband, Dale Lewis of Grand Island; one son, Michael Melsen of Las Vegas, Nev.; one daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Robin Edwards of Omaha; three stepchildren, David Lewis of Central City, Rebecca Goyette of Central City and Natalie Sokolik of Lincoln; three granddaughters; seven step-grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren

