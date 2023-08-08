Jodi Lynette Cerny, 43

GRAND ISLAND — Jodi Lynette Cerny, 43, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation.

Jodi was born October 29, 1979, in Minden, Nebraska, to Timothy and Carmen (Olmsted) Petermann. She grew up in Arapahoe and graduated from Centura High School in 1998. She went on to receive her LPN in Grand Island before pursuing her RN at Bryan in Lincoln. She started working as a CNA at the age of 16 and found her passion of caring for people. She truly had a gift for being an exceptional nurse and was compassionate and enjoyed working with the elderly.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and family. She knew how to always have fun and had a witty personality. She liked to garden, go for walks and ride her bike.

In September 2002 she was united in marriage to Jason Cerny and to this union two children were born.

She is survived by her children, Isaac and Jocelyn Cerny of Grand Island; her mother, Carmen (Ken) Christensen of St. Paul; her father, Tim (Karla) Petermann of Arapahoe; grandparents, Clinton and Ardella Olmsted of Arapahoe, Annabelle Eland of Bertrand and Nancy Christensen of Dannebrog; a sister, Lindsey (Zach) Ondrak of Kearney; brothers, Adam (Jenni) Petermann of Trumbull, Nick (Heather) Christensen of Dannebrog and Daniel Christensen of Cheyenne, Wyoming; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, Stephen (Laura) Olmsted, Stuart Olmsted, Coral Selden, Shelby Olmsted, Bonnie (Dick) Helms, Judy (Gerald) Leggott and Margarie (Mark) Seacrest; and numerous other relative and friends.

Preceded in death by her grandpa, Bob Eland; her grandpa, Oscar Petermann; and step-grandpa, Gary Christensen.