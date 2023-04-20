Jody Norgaard, 49

Jody Douglas Norgaard, 49, of Grand Island, died Monday, April 17, 2023, as the result of a workplace tragedy.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Third City Christian Church, 4100 W. 13th St. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, also at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

More details will appear later.