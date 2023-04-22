Jody Douglas Norgaard, 49

GRAND ISLAND — Jody Douglas Norgaard, 49, of Grand Island, NE, lost his life due to a workplace tragedy on Monday, April 17, 2023. Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday April 25 at Third City Christian Church, 4100 W 13th St, Grand Island, NE. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Monday April 24 also at Third City Christian Church. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Jody was born January 27, 1974, in Watertown, SD, to Douglas Norgaard and Jean Flanigan. He was baptized at First Lutheran Church in Arlington, SD. Jody and his parents moved to Hartford, SD, when he was three. He was a thoughtful and loving son. The oldest of three siblings, Jody was an incredible big brother to Teresa and Matthew. He cherished that role and their bond only grew stronger throughout the years.

Jody’s childhood years in Hartford were spent making lifelong friends, finding his love for sports, and solidifying his faith in the Lord through the United Methodist Church where he was active in youth group. Jody graduated from West Central High school in 1992.

Soon after high school he took on his very favorite role in life. Jody was blessed to become a Dad to Kelcey June in 1994 followed by Kylee LaRae in 1996 and Kienna Lea in 2000. Jody moved to Grand Island, NE, in 1998 and has called Nebraska home ever since.

Jody married Erin (Fletcher) Nesiba on April 22, 2006. With this marriage he gained another daughter, Alyssa Lyn, who he loved as his own since day one. Jody’s only son Treyjen Matthew was born in 2008, and their family was complete with the birth of Emersyn Jean in 2011. He was promoted to “Papa” in 2017 when he welcomed his first grandchild Kyler James, followed by Cambrie June in 2019. There was absolutely nothing in this world that Jody wouldn’t do for his family.

He was a Michigan Wolverines fan, sharing this lifelong love with his brother Matt and cousins Brock and Quentin Teske. He would always spot other fans in public and throw a “GO BLUE” at them. He absolutely loved coaching and watching his kids in their activities whether it was golf, swimming, football, softball, or baseball — he was there cheering them on, always! Jody also spent countless hours helping coach Trey’s baseball teams and formed a very special bond with the boys.

Throughout his life he had many hobbies including darts, bowling, poker and golf. But one of Jody’s most cherished hobbies from earlier on in his life was playing on the Runza co-ed softball league. This softball league created bonds and friendships that will last forever. As an Operations Manager at the Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River he was a devoted leader and truly respected and cared for every member of his crew. Jody loved taking care of others, helping in any way he could and you’d never hear him complain. He would drop everything whenever someone needed him. Helping others brought him so much joy.

Jody carried an immense light that brightened the lives of those that loved him. The mark he has made on this world and the light he shed on those around him will continue to live on inside of us, each and every day.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Erin, children Alyssa (Libbie) Dethloff, Kelcey (Corey) Melgaard, Kylee (Sierra) Norgaard, Kienna (Juan) Norgaard, Treyjen Norgaard, and Emersyn Norgaard. His grandchildren Kyler and Cambrie Melgaard. Mother Jean (Dale) Knutson and father Doug (Betty) Norgaard, his siblings Teresa (Chris) Wrich and Matthew (Allison) Norgaard. Mother-in-law Lori Fletcher, father-in-law Bob Fletcher, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Rustin and Angie Fletcher, Drew (Jessica) Fletcher. Nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents.