BELGRADE — Jody Randall, of Belgrade, was born on November 10, 1966, and passed away September 12, 2023, at the age of 56.

Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the Eggers Family Trailer at 605 S. D St. in Belgrade.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for financial support for Jody’s end-of-life expenses. Financial support can be given via Venmo to @embracingtheuncertain or in person at the celebration of life.