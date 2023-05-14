John Anthony Moore, 70

John Anthony Moore, 70, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Father Marty Egging is the Celebrant, along with Father Mark Maresh as Concelebrant. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

John was born May 27, 1952, in Grand Island, the son of James and Beata (Krugman) Moore. He grew up in Grand Island, attending Blessed Sacrament Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School, class of 1970. John then attended Central Community College in Hastings, receiving a degree as a Tool & Die technician.

On April 27, 1991, John married Susan Ludemann at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. They made their home and raised their daughter, Rachel, in Grand Island. John worked for Payne Larson and then for the Grand Island City Street Department. He then was employed by Chief Industries, Inc. for 47 years as a Tool & Die designer.

John was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Platt Duetsche. He enjoyed the friendships and times spent at the Platt Deutsch and at Tommy’s with the “Pie and Coffee Club.”

Designing and drawing on his computer was a favorite pastime of Johns. He also enjoyed playing Keno, bowling, golfing, and woodworking.

Those who cherish his memory include his wife, Susan; his beloved daughter, Rachel (Cory) Thomaier; two sisters: Barbara Binfield and Ruth Moore; and a brother, Tom (Sherry) Moore.

He is also survived by two brothers-in-law: Cory (Trish) Ludemann and Wayne Gress; and many nephews and nieces, Kathryn (Chris) Lynch, Jerry “Scott” (Marcia) Binfield, James (Kelly) Moore, Jennifer (Brad) Brummund, Jeremy (Heidi) Moore, Sara (Eric) Klein, Matthew (Stacie) Gress, Meagan Gress, John David Ludemann and Kate Ludemann, and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James W. Moore and his wife, Judy; his father and mother-in-law; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Binfield and Cullen Ludemann, and a sister-in-law, Laurie Gress.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

