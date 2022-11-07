John Crabtree

John C. Crabtree, 85, of Grand Island, passed away on October 28, 2022 at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, November 10th, at 1:30 pm, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Dan Naranjo will officiate will officiate.

John was born on December 7, 1936 in Hastings, to Raymond and Ernestine (Siegel) Crabtree. He was raised and received his education in Hastings. In high school, John played basketball, football, and American Legion baseball. He was a member of the 1953 Class A State Championship Baseball team, and the 1955 Class A State Championship Basketball team. He was entered into the Hastings High School Hall of Fame for basketball, and the American Legion Hall of Fame for baseball. After high school, John entered the United States Army, where he served in Panama from 1957-1959, as a communications specialist.

On December 27, 1963, John married the love of his life, Judith Lowry. Two children, Kathleen and Robb, were blessed into this union. After moving to Grand Island in 1960, John owned the Stereo Sound Center, but in 1974, John opened Crabtree Magnavox in the Conestoga Mall. He later moved that store to the downtown area.

John was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he ushered for 25 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling with his wife.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Judy; children, Kathy (Doug) Reeves, Robb (Carrie) Crabtree; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; and sister, Janet.

Memorials are suggested to the Wreaths Across Nebraska fund.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.