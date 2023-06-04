John Dean Janzen Sr., 79

AURORA — John Dean Janzen Sr., 79, of Aurora, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Hospital.

John, the son of Pete and Martha (Regier) Janzen, was born in Reedley, California, on April 13, 1944, and the family relocated back to Nebraska when he was a baby. He grew up on the family farm south of Aurora and loved to hunt and fish the Little Blue River, also searching endlessly for arrowheads. He attended school at Giltner and Aurora, graduating from Giltner High School in 1962.

John married Pam Young on January 29, 1965. To this union was born three children, Tammy, John Jr., and Dawn, with Dawn preceding her dad in death on November 8, 2017, at the age of 47.

John worked at the Red & White grocery store in Aurora in his youth and had many fond memories of those he worked with. He knew everything there is to know about cars and operated several businesses in the area over the years. He managed the DX gas station on the interstate at the Aurora interchange, then owned and operated the Standard Oil gas station at the Henderson interchange. He worked at Central Valley AG Co-op in Hampton as well.

For many years, he ran Janzen’s Used Cars in Aurora across from Chuck’s Drive In. Finally, he drove truck for Co-op and for Nelson Trucking before retiring in 2010. He was known over the years for his hard work, dependability and fairness in all of his business dealings and influenced many lives for the better.

John had a very witty sense of humor and adventure. In his youth, he had perfected talking like Donald Duck and every family Christmas, he would sing “Donald’s” rendition of “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” to the delight of his kids, grandkids, and various nieces and nephews. He enjoyed motorcycles, three-wheeling (trick riding it on one wheel, mind you,) and was the pit mechanic for his brother Rich at the Aurora stock car races at the fairgrounds.

It’s been said of John that he was born with a fishing pole in one hand and a rifle in the other, as he was happiest hunting or especially fishing along the Little Blue, Harlan, Sherman or any old pond where the bass were biting. He won a Master Angler in 1994, catching an 8-pound, 10½-ounce largemouth bass up by Hord Lake.

John was an active member of PGI (Pyrotechnics Guild International) for many years as well, traveling to their annual convention each year and assisting Jack Harvey Productions of Omaha with several fireworks displays and celebrations in Omaha and across the Midwest. He was very patriotic, with a great love for this country and its veterans.

John had a strong faith in Jesus as his Savior, and had the gift of evangelism, telling anyone who would listen how they too could have eternal life through faith alone. Proving that God works in mysterious ways, it turns out that his “mission field” was his wife, Pam, and her extended family, who all became believers because of his testimony, and we all are beyond grateful for this.

He always was looking to engage people in conversation about the Lord. He grew up in the Aurora Assembly of God Church, then was a member of the Aurora Evangelical Free Church when it was the little white church located where the Dollar General is today. He enjoyed really good Christian music and was partial to the Gaither Homecoming music as well as Alan Jackson hymns.

John loved reminiscing about the olden days and had lots of great stories. He enjoyed star gazing late at night, always wanting to spot which planets were showing in the sky. He sure loved his dogs over the years, and we as a family would be remiss not to mention some of the great dogs that he loved and spoiled over the years: Slick, Mick, Nanner, Bee Bee, Blonde Bee Bee, Yogi and Boo Boo, and Bogey.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pam Janzen, of Aurora; a daughter, Tammy Janzen of Omaha; a son, John Janzen Jr. of Grand Island; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Rich and Lois Janzen of Aurora, and Don Janzen of Hampton; his grandchildren, Tye Martens and Taryn Martens of Omaha; as well as numerous beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Janzen-Martens, and sister, Jan Zech.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Aurora Evangelical Free Church in Aurora, with a short graveside service at the Hampton Cemetery afterwards.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. The family asks that you please wear casual attire.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.