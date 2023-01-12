John Engel, 70

John Alfred Engel, 70, of Grand Island, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, with his family at his side.

A service and celebration of John's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Julie Western will officiate.

There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

John was born Sept. 15, 1952, in Grand Island, the son of Alfred and Hilda (Becker) Engel. He grew up at Wood River and graduated from Northwest High School, class of 1971.

He married Sandra Stahlnecker on Oct. 8, 1982, and they had one daughter, Tara.

Over the years John had been employed at Grand Island Livestock, Pioneer Seed Company and for 25 years at McCain Foods. He retired in 2019.

He was an active member of First Christian Church of Grand Island. His enjoyments included fishing, hunting and playing pitch. He also enjoyed having coffee and visiting with friends at several local establishments. He was a determined man and had overcome many physical setbacks. In later years, John enjoyed his grandchildren.

Those who cherish John's memory include his daughter, Tara Fieldgrove; grandchildren, John Fieldgrove III and Mikala Fieldgrove; brothers, Charles Engel and Danny Engel; sister, Eileen and David Steinbeck; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Henry and Emma Knoepfel and Charles and Katherine Engel; and sisters-in-law, Susie Engel and Kim Engel.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

