John Engel, 70

John Alfred Engel, 70, of Grand Island, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, with his family at his side.

A service and celebration of John's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Julie Western will officiate.

There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

More details will follow.