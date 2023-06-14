John F. Hoeft, 93

KEARNEY — John F. Hoeft, 93, of Kearney, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Sunday June 11, 2023.

Service and celebration of John’s life will be at 2 p.m. Friday June 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. John will be inurned in the family gravesite at Grand Island City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Stuhr Museum and St. Pauls Lutheran Church, both of Grand Island.

John was born March 4, 1930, in Grand Island, the son of John and Clara (Horstman) Hoeft. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High, and also graduated from Hastings College.

On February 1, 1958, John married Margaret A. Kuehner and together they raised two sons, Brett and Jeff. They were married for 63 wonderful years before Margaret’s passing in 2021.

For 25-plus years John was co-owner of Hoeft Brothers Furniture and Carpet. He was then involved in several other businesses over the years. He was a longtime member of the Saddle Club which allowed him to continue his lifelong interest in horses. He was an avid antique collector and especially enjoyed toys and classic cars.

John was an active member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church (where he and Margaret first met) and later was a member of the Evangelical Free Church.

He was a devoted husband and father. His family and friends were very important to him.

Those who cherish John’s memory include his son Brett (Connie) Hoeft, and grandson, Justin Hoeft, of Kearney; his son Jeff (Debbie) Hoeft of Lincoln; a granddaughter, Megan Johnson Hoeft Micek of Omaha; a brother Don Hoeft of St. Louis; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Betty Hoeft; and a sister-in-law, Millie Hoeft.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.