John Galvan, 76

GRAND ISLAND — John Galvan 76, of Grand Island passed early Saturday morning of April 22, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM Wednesday, April 26th at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. Father Jorge Canela will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and Untied Veterans Honor Guard.

A vigil for John will be held Tuesday, April 25 from 5-7 p.m. with a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate in John’s name to ABCDD Girls softball.

John was born to Secundino and Isabelle Galvan on July 7, 1946. He was the second youngest of eight siblings, three brothers, and four sisters. John attended Jefferson Elementary, Walnut Junior High, and Grand Island Senior High, class of 1964. He served in the US Air Force from 1964 to 1968 as a member of the Military Police. After his service, John returned home, where he was a police officer with the City of Grand Island for 16 years. He was married to Deborah (Neubert) Galvan from 1969 to 1987. John and Debbie stayed close until her death in 1991. He was the longtime coach for the girls’ softball team sponsored by the Eagles Club. His teams won multiple city and tournament championships; the 1982 team was a Nebraska state runner-up. He was the owner/operator of Jocko’s Hideaway Bar & Grill from 1985 to 1987. John then served with the Veterans Administration Police. Health issues forced him into early retirement in 2000. He spent his later years spoiling his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and traveling across the country visiting family when he could.

John enjoyed cooking. He was always willing to lend his culinary talents when people were in need. He was a fan of baseball, Husker football, and the Raiders. John wanted to thank those who worked with him at Good Samaritan, St. Francis Hospital, and the VA Hospital. Also, he wanted to acknowledge his friends at Grand View Apartments. In his last moments, John expressed all his love for his family and friends.

His brother Jahaquin Galvan, Jahaquin’s wife, Sophie Galvan, and his sister Rosa Torres preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Kevin (Trishia), Ritch (Wendi), and John; grandchildren, Johnny, Tyler, MaKayla, Kaitlin, Jordan, and Jenna (Charlie); great-grandchildren, Kayden, Nathan, and Isabelle.