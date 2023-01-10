John Graff, 69

GREELEY — John Graff, 69, of Greeley, passed away peacefully at the Kearney Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, surrounded by his family following at tough fought battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Mark Maresh will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in the Greeley Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the church. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Greeley Fire and Rescue Department or the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

T. J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home of Greeley is in charge of arrangements.