John Graff, 69

GREELEY — John E. Graff, 69, of Greeley, passed away peacefully at the Kearney Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, surrounded by his family following a tough fought battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Mark Maresh will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in the Greeley Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the church. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Greeley Fire and Rescue Department or the Central Nebraska Humane Society. T. J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home of Greeley is in charge of arrangements.

John Edward was born May 18, 1953, at Spalding, to John Ivan and Lois Marie (Timmons) Graff. He lived his entire life in Greeley, where he was often found is some kind of mischief with Jim Christolear, Jake Allen or the McManus brothers.

John entered the workforce as a farmhand in the rural Greeley area working for Roland Vrba, Dan Gilroy and Harvey Miller. In 1973, John began working for the Nebraska State Department of Roads in St. Paul; and would go on to retire after 45 years of service in 2018.

John was united in marriage to Marjorie Susan “Susie” Lammers on May 30, 1992. The couple was blessed with two children, Kimberly and Edward.

John enjoyed gardening, caring for his yard, watching Husker Football; and tinkering on old cars and tractors. He was an avid reader; enjoying war stories and history. On warm days, John would be seen watering the garden followed by a nap in his lawn chair under a shade tree. He also looked forward to a cold beer with his friends on Saturday afternoons.

John's favorite pastimes were watching his children's school activities and helping his son, E.J. on the farm.

John is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susie; a daughter, Kimberly Graff and her partner, Roth Neumann; his son, Edward Graff; a sister, Peggy Happ (Jim); a brother, Jay Graff (Steve Austin); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill and Cindy Lammers, Kathy Smuskiewicz and Mary and Paul Hoepner; also surviving are his beloved pets, Flash, Goose, and Charlee Renee; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, John and Patricia Lammers; two brothers-in-law, Dave Smuskiewicz and Fred Lammers; and three nephews, Jack, Jared and Jacob Lammers.