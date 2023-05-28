Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

John H. Gerety Jr., 96

ELKHORN — John H. Gerety Jr, 96, of Elkhorn, passed away May 19, 2023.

Left to mourn his death are his wife Jeanine; and children: Kathryn (Michael) Friedman, Sheila (Jeremy) Tu, Thomas (Hiromi) Gerety, Moira (Tim) Neal, Kevin (Kim) Gerety, and Mason (Marsha) Gerety; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, with lunch following.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Schools-Omaha or the Lutheran Heritage Foundation.