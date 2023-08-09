John J. Preisendorf III, 49

ST. PAUL — John J. “J.J.” Preisendorf III, 49, of St. Paul, died unexpectedly at his home, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will officiate.

The family will greet friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

J.J. was born on Nov. 22, 1973, at Grand Island, the son of John and Marilyn C. (Browning) Preisendorf Jr.

He grew up on a farm southeast of St. Paul and attended Bunker Hill rural school and later attended St. Paul High School.

He lived in Arizona for a number of years. In 2011, he returned to Central Nebraska to be closer to his family and started his own business, “Rock Chip” windshield repair.

J.J. enjoyed being at home and watching movies, being with his dog, “Double Trouble,” and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his brother, Kevin Preisendorf of Columbia, South Carolina; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Nicole and Brian Umrath of Grand Island and Cindi and Larry Gordon of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and one niece, three nephews and their spouses, Ariel and Brandon Kohmetscher of Cairo, Max Preisendorf of Columbia, and Ryan and Rebecca Forst and Jason and Lisa Forst, all of Colorado Springs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Trent Preisendorf; and his grandparents, John and Opal Preisendorf and Herman and Cecilia Browning.

